Liam Hemsworth To Star In Quibi Action Thriller From Nick Santora & CBS TV Studios

Liam Hemsworth is set to star in an action thriller for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi, from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, producer Gordon Gray, Silver Reel Pictures and CBS Television Studios.

Santora will write and executive produce the series. Emmy-nominated director Phil Abraham (Mad Men) will direct and also executive produce.

In the series, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. The action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.

Gray and Silver Reel Pictures also executive produce. CBS TV Studios produces for Quibi.

Hemsworth, best known for starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games franchise, has appeared in films such as The Expendables and Independence Day: Resurgence. He just wrapped filming the drama feature Arkansas opposite Vince Vaughn, and will next be seen starring in crime thriller Killerman. Hemsworth is repped by WME and Fourward.

Santora created, exec produced and ran drama series Scorpion, which aired for four seasons on CBS. He also co-created and exec produced Breakout Kings, which aired for two seasons on A&,E and co-executive produced Fox’s Prison Break.

Abraham most recently directed the first two episodes of the second season of Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. He started as a cinematographer, winning an Emmy for the Mad Men pilot. Abraham landed two Emmy nominations for directing mad Men and also directed pilots for Netflix’s Daredevil and National Geographic’s The Long Road Home. His other TV directing credits include Orange Is The New Black, GLOW, Ray Donovan, and The Killing. Abraham is repped by CAA.

This is the latest project to join Quibi’s growing slate, which includes sci-fi drama series Don’t Look Deeper starring Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard; comedy series Chrissy’s Court, starring Chrissy Teigen and her mom, and comedy Dummy starring and executive produced by Anna Kendrick, from Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller and independent studio wiip.