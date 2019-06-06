Canadian Comedy ‘Letterkenny’ To Become Hulu Original As Season Seven Launches On October 14

Hulu is launching Canadian comedy Letterkenny on October 14 as the cult hit segues into a Hulu Original for its seventh season.

The comedy, which is set in a small rural Canadian community featuring hicks, skids and hockey players, debuted last Julu on the digital platform with Hulu picking up all six seasons of the New Metric Media-produced show as an acquisition.

Season seven marks the first run to become a Hulu Original with the company taking exclusive U.S. streaming rights to all upcoming seasons of the show. The deal was done by New Metric Media and DHX Media. It airs on Bell Media’s Crave in Canada.

Created by and starring Jared Keeso, the half-hour comedy revolves around the dustups Wayne (Keeso) and his pals get into with their small-town rivals. For the hicks, skids and hockey players of Letterkenny, getting your ass kicked is a legitimate concern on a day-to-day basis. In the upcoming six-episode seventh season, the Hicks start an agricultural call-in show.

The show also features Daryl (Nathan Dales), Wayne’s free-spirited younger sister Katy (Michelle Mylett), and Wayne’s buddy, Dan (K Trevor Wilson), while Dylan Playfair and Andrew Herr are Hockey Players Jonesy and Reilly. Tyler Johnston and Evan Stern are Skids Stewart and Roald, Mark Forward is the temperamental Coach, and Tiio Horn is the badass leader of The Natives, Tanis.

Separately, Letterkenny Live! is coming to the U.S. for the first time in June with shows in New York, Chicago and Minneapolis.

This comes as New Metric Media is preparing to launch a U.S. division and has set up a trio of projects including a Nashville-set drama that it will take out to networks and streaming services.

“We know from the current success of our Original comedy series’ Ramy, Shrill and Pen15 that our subscribers are looking for hilarious, unique and engaging programming,” said Hulu’s Senior Vice President of Originals Craig Erwich. “Letterkenny checks all of these boxes and then some. Since we first premiered season one last summer, the fan-following and conversation around the series has gained exciting momentum. We’re proud to have the show join the Hulu family.”

Letterkenny is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with DHX Media and Playfun Games in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, OMDC Tax Credits and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund and distributed by DHX Media & New Metric Media.