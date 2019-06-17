Leslie Mann To Star In Noel Coward Adaptation ‘Blithe Spirit’

EXCLUSIVE: Leslie Mann is set to star as Elvira in Blithe Spirit, the adaptation of the 1941 Noel Coward play that already had Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher and Judi Dench set to star, and Ed Hall to direct the Piers Ashworth script.

The new film re-imagines the Coward play, as a writer of bestselling crime novels invites an eccentric mystic to his home in hopes of curing a terrible case of writer’s block he encounters as he tries to finish his first screenplay. That block isn’t helped much when the mystic contacts the spirit of his first wife. David Lean directed the first film adaptation of the play in 1945.

Producers are Fisherman’s Friends trio James Spring, Meg Leonard, and Nick Moorcroft, alongside Hilary Bevan Jones, Peter Snell and Tuni Pinnolis. The project is a Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures production in association with British Lion Films. Hall’s directing credits include Downton Abbey.

Mann next stars in the Edward Norton-directed Motherless Brooklyn, based on the Jonathan Lethem novel. She is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.