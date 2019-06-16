Lena Headey Wanted A “Better Death” For Cersei Lannister On ‘Game Of Thrones’

It’s been nearly a month since the grand finale of Game of Thrones. Some people liked it, others didn’t and when it comes to the cast, some of them have feelings about how their characters said goodbye. Lena Headey, who plays Westeros’ favorite heartless and petty Cersei Lannister, has some thoughts on her character’s demise in the penultimate episode.

If you don’t know by now, Cersei died with her lover-brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) when they were victims to being crushed by a falling building. For some, it was not the death for Cersei that they wanted to see — and Headey has one foot in that camp.

“I will say I wanted a better death,” admitted Headey in an interview with The Guardian. “Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

Headey has talked about Cersei’s demise before. In an interview with EW.com, she said she had “mixed” feelings about the death. She wanted her to have a big fight or even a death in a big set piece, but the more she thought about it, the more she felt that the death was fitting.