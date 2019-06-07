Lee Daniels Promises “You Ain’t Seen The Last” Of ‘Star’ & “Closure” For Fans Of Canceled Fox Drama

Looks like the final end of the canceled Fox music drama may be premature ..or not.

A week ago, Lee Daniels admitted a revival of Star “ain’t happening,” but today the co-creator of the now canceled music drama offered hope to fans pounding Fox for pink slipping the series.

“We will have something with some closure,” Daniels announced on social media Friday afternoon for the Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O’Grady-led series that got axed after three seasons in early May.

“You ain’t seen the last of Star, the hype savvy Oscar nominee added from what looked to be the busy set of the pilot of his Good People comedy. “We will have something that will make you happy.”

Daniels also cautioned fans not to burn a bridge with Fox in their grieving over Star’s apparent demise: “It’s all business guys, I was lucky to have it and blessed to have it for three years.”

Take a look at the latest twist in the Star saga here:

Details are scant of what form that happiness Daniels hints at may take, but there have been whispers of a long-form version of Star in the offing. However, with Daniels’ upcoming packed schedule and actors like the core trio, Benjamin Bratt and Queen Latifah potentially moving on to new projects, the outcome may be on an extended timeline.

The chance of more of the show in some form or fashion also comes as now Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV and Daniels’ efforts to find a new home for Star at the likes of BET or OWN stumbled, despite a full court press by the studio and the EP.

Debuting in December 2016 with Season 3 of then blockbuster-ish Empire as a lead-in, the Daniels- and Tom Donaghy-created series focused on the chart topping ambitions of its core trio to often Trojan Horse in a plethora of topics like class, gender and assault rarely investigated on Big 4 TV.

Having crossovers with Empire on occasion, the increasingly low-rated Star wrapped up its third season on May 8. It was canceled two days later in what Fox Entertainment boss Charlie Collier later called a “tough decision.”