LaVar Ball Vows Lakers Will Not Win Again After Trading His Son Lonzo

The Chicago Cubs had a Billy goat. The Boston Red Sox had the Curse of the Bambino.

And now the Los Angeles Lakers have media personality LaVar Ball joining the lineup of great sports curses, as the volatile Ball has guaranteed the fabled basketball team will never win another championship because of their treatment of his sons.

The Lakers brought the Curse of LaVar Ball upon themselves on Saturday, trading his son, Lonzo Ball, to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a package for Anthony Davis. Los Angeles area native Lonzo heads to the Big Easy with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and several No. 1 draft picks.

“It will be the worst the move the Lakers ever did in their life, and they will never win another championship,” said LaVar Ball, who spoke to ESPN as he watched another son, LaMelo, play in a pro-am league game. “Guarantee it. They’re going to regret it. I’m going to have fun with it. … I told you all it was crashing down. Now it completely crashed, but at least my son got out of the boat before the thing exploded.”

LaVar Ball once had a dream that his three sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, would team-up on the Lakers. LiAngelo had a workout with the team but wasn’t signed; LaMelo is still too young for the league under its rules.

LaVar is still hopeful. “If you get the three Ball brothers, you’re going to survive this,” he said. “If you let them go, ohhh, it’s going to be a cold day in hell.”

Of course, the Red Sox and Cubs eventually overcame their curses and won championships. It only took 86 years for the Red Sox and 108 years for the Cubs.

