Michelle Obama Joins James Corden In London For ‘The Late Late Show’ Dodgeball Game

Michelle Obama will join James Corden in London when he presents The Late Late Show in the British capital for a third time.

The British entertainer has persuaded the former First Lady to play an international game of dodgeball during the four-part run. Corden is taking on Obama in a Team USA versus Team UK game that will air Monday June 17. Other celebs in the game include Melissa McCarthy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Harry Styles, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe, John Bradley and Reggie Watts.

The four-part run, which will air on CBS in the U.S. and Sky One in the UK, will also feature Chris Hemsworth in a sketch where he battles Corden to see who would be the best employee in one of London’s finest restaurants, while the cast of Dark Phoenix, including Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Sophie Turner, will join for a double-decker bus ride across London. A new Crosswalk the Musical will feature songs from Les Misérables and will be filmed in Paris.

Other A-listers will include Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Sheen and Louis Tomlinson alongside previously announced guests Gillian Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown, Paul Giamatti, Tom Hanks, Lily James, Ian McKellen, and Simon Pegg.

Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe will exec produce the London specials.