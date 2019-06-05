‘LA’s Finest’: Fox Networks Group Takes UK Rights To Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Action Drama

Fox Networks Group has picked up the UK rights to Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba action drama L.A.’s Finest. The UK broadcaster has struck a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the 13-episode series.

The series, which is based in Jerry Bruckheimer’s Bad Boys universe, will launch in the UK in May. This comes after it launched on Charter Communications’ Spectrum in May with an unusual launch pattern; the first three episodes dropped on May 13 and the following ten episodes are being released in batches of two episodes at a time.

L.A.’s Finest, which is from writers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment, also had an unusual pick up. It was originally piloted by NBC before Charter made it the company’s first original series.

It is based upon the character Syd Burnett, originally created for Bad Boys II by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley and Ron Shelton and played by Union in the 2003 movie. The TV series follows Burnett (Union), who last was seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel. She now has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, Burnett is pushed to examine whether her unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret. These two women don’t agree on much, but they find common ground when it comes to taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.

The cast also includes Ernie Hudson as Joseph Burnett, Sophie Reynolds as Isabel “Izzy” McKenna, Zack Gilford and Duane Martin as Ben Walker and Ben Baines, and Ryan McPartlin as Patrick McKenna.

Former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey is executive producer/co-showrunner of the series alongside Margolis and Sonnier. Union and Alba also executive produce alongside 2.0’s Doug Belgrad, JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, and Primary Wave’s Jeff Gaspin and Jeff Morrone. Anton Cropper directed the pilot and is executive producer.

“With sparkling on-screen chemistry from Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest is a fun and fresh action series that Fox viewers will love. With amazing production values and from the makers of Bad Boys and the CSI franchise, the series is in-keeping with Fox’s Hollywood heritage,” said Shoshana Wilson, Director of Programming, Scheduling & Acquisitions, Fox Networks Group Europe.

“We’re excited to have Fox Networks Group on board and think this action-packed series will be a great fit for their audience,” added Holly Comiskey, SVP, Distribution & Networks, SPT, UK and Ireland.