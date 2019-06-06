Larry Teng Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific TV director Larry Teng is expanding his relationship with CBS Television Studios. Teng, who helmed the Nancy Drew pilot for the CW and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, has closed an overall deal with the studio behind the series. Under the pact, Teng will remain director/co-executive producer on Nancy Drew, which will premiere its first season this fall.

Teng has directed over 85 episodes of television from dark serialized drama to action and genre. He has helmed multiple episodes of The Walking Dead for AMC, and is adding Jessica Jones and Doom Patrol to an extensive cable resume.

Teng has served as co-executive producer/director on TNT’s Animal Kingdom, USA’s Graceland, and CBS/WBTV’s Supergirl. Previously he served as producer on NBC’s Ed, starring Tom Cavanagh and Julie Bowen, in addition to serving as the co-executive producer/director of the drama series Medium (NBC/CBS), where he helmed multiple episodes. His episodes were twice chosen to represent the series for Emmy consideration, garnering Patricia Arquette a Best Actress nomination. He also has helmed multiple episodes of The Good Doctor, S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds, Elementary and Lethal Weapon.

Teng is repped by Circle of Confusion and Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston.