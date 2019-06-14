‘L.A.’s Finest’ Renewed For Season 2 By Spectrum Originals

A month after L.A.’s Finest premiered as Spectrum’s first original series, the action drama, from the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer Bad Boys movie franchise, has been renewed for a second season. Stars and executive producers Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba announced the pickup Friday at the opening night of the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival.

L.A.’s Finest, from creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer TV and 2.0 Entertainment, airs the last two episodes of its 13-episode first season on Monday. The show originated at NBC, where it was picked up to pilot in 2018 but did not go to series. Charter Communications’ Spectrum gave it a series order based on that pilot.

“We’re thrilled L.A.’s Finest has resonated with our subscribers in such a major way. When I first saw the pilot – a show about two strong women learning to trust and support each other and still getting into plenty of trouble – I knew I’d follow them anywhere,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “Kudos to Gabrielle and Jessica, as stars and executive producers, along with creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis and everyone else involved, for helping us launch our first original series and making the decision to greenlight a second season incredibly easy.”

Season one of the series follows Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel and left her complicated past to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd was forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle was masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy became a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

“We are overwhelmed by the audience’s response to LA’s Finest,” said SPT President Jeff Frost. ”Gabrielle and Jessica are brilliant together and our incredible showrunners Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis and Pam Veasey did an amazing job of crafting an action-packed and riveting season one. We can’t wait to work again with this amazing team of prolific and talented executive producers and dive into the next chapter for Syd and Nancy.”

Former CSI: NY showrunner Veasey is executive producer/co-showrunner of the series alongside Margolis and Sonnier. Union and Alba also executive produce alongside 2.0’s Doug Belgrad, JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, as well as Jeff Gaspin and Jeff Morrone. Anton Cropper, who directed six episodes, including the pilot and the finale, also is an executive producer.

All creative auspices are expected to return for Season 2, including Margolis and Sonnier, who were injured during the filming of the Season 1 finale, Sonnier seriously.