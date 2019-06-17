KKR-Backed German Indie Appoints Former Constantin Exec As Managing Director, Projects/Finance

The recently-launched, KKR-backed German indie studio has appointed Stephan Katzmann as managing director, finance.

Katzmann, who joined June 1, is responsible for “production activities and the creation of a joint license database for the trading activities” at the as yet-unnamed company, which is a merger of Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film.

Katzmann will report to Group CFO Joachim Scheuenpflug and the appointment was made by company leader Fred Kogel. For the past three years Katzmann served as Managing Director Finance at German channel Sport1, and before that he worked at German indie distributor Constantin since 2005, most recently as Managing Director Finance.

Kogel said, “We are pleased, that we were able to win Stephan Katzmann for our team. With his many years of experience and expertise, he will make a valuable contribution to our plan to set up an independent film studio.“

The German conglom, backed by New York private equity financier KKR, appointed Christian Meinberger as Chief Digital Officer earlier this month. Cannes acquisitions for the company included Moonfall, Minuteman, Unhinged and Rothchild.