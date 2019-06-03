Kim Cattrall To Star In British Comedy Series ‘The Cockfields’ Alongside ‘After Life’s Joe Wilkinson & Diane Morgan

Kim Cattrall is to star in a British comedy series alongside two of the stars of Ricky Gervais’ After Life. The Sex and the City star, who is also fronting Fox’s soapy drama Filthy Rich, is starring in three-part series The Cockfields for UKTV’s Gold channel.

The series stars Joe Wilkinson and Diane Morgan, who both featured in Gervais’ Netflix comedy, and it is written by Wilkinson and David Ear. The Royale Family’s Sue Johnston, Chariots of Fire’s Nigel Havers and Not Going Out’s Bobby Ball.

The Cockfields is produced by Yellow Door Productions, the production company set up by former Sky comedy chief Lucy Lumsden.

Wilkinson plays Simon, who is taking girlfriend Donna, played by Morgan back home to the Isle of Wight for the very first time. There they’ll spend a long weekend as guests of his ever-doting mother Sue, played by Johnston, and controlling stepdad Ray, played by Ball. Simon’s father, played by Havers, and his new American girlfriend Melissa, played by Cattrall, are also causing tensions to rise.

The half-hour series is directed by Little Britain’s Steve Bendelack and was commissioned by UKTV head of scripted Pete Thornton, director of commissioning Richard Watsham and Gold channel director Gerald Casey. It is produced by John Rushton for Yellow Door Productions and exec produced by Lumsden and Lucy Ansbro. The series will air later this year.

Wilkinson said, “David and I adore writing about this oddball family who, despite their faults and differences, love each other. We can’t wait to see our dream cast bring The Cockfields to life.”

Thornton said, “Hats off to David and Joe, scripts this good are very hard to come by and they’ve helped Yellow Door attract an incredible cast for our latest scripted adventure on Gold. The Cockfields is a thoroughly modern family comedy about a relatable shared experience – that weekend back at home when your no doubt well-meaning relatives just get more and more annoying with every passing hour. We’re delighted to be working with such a talented team – both in front of and behind the camera – on this charming, beautifully observed three-parter.”

Lucy Lumsden, Yellow Door Productions, added, “I can’t wait for the audience to meet The Cockfields, we love working with Joe and David and have been thrilled that their brilliant scripts have attracted such a well-loved cast for Gold.”