Kim Cattrall Exits British Comedy Series ‘The Cockfields’; Replaced By ‘Bancroft’ Star Sarah Parish

Kim Cattrall has pulled out of British comedy series The Cockfields due to “unforeseen scheduling issues”. The Sex and The City star, who is fronting Fox’s soapy drama Filthy Rich, had been due to star in the three-part series for UKTV’s Gold channel alongside After Life stars Joe Wilkinson and Diane Morgan.

She has been replaced by Sarah Parish, who recently appeared in ITV drama Bancroft and BBC comedy W1A as well as previous stints on Doctor Who and Atlantis.

The series, which is written by Joe Wilkinson and David Ear, also stars The Royale Family’s Sue Johnston, Chariots of Fire’s Nigel Havers and Not Going Out’s Bobby Ball. It is produced by Yellow Door Productions, the production company set up by former Sky comedy chief Lucy Lumsden.

Wilkinson plays Simon, who is taking girlfriend Donna, played by Morgan back home to the Isle of Wight for the very first time. There they’ll spend a long weekend as guests of his ever-doting mother Sue, played by Johnston, and controlling stepdad Ray, played by Ball. Simon’s father, played by Havers, and his new girlfriend Melissa, formerly played by Cattrall and now starring Parish, are also causing tensions to rise.

The half-hour series is directed by Little Britain’s Steve Bendelack and was commissioned by UKTV head of scripted Pete Thornton, director of commissioning Richard Watsham and Gold channel director Gerald Casey. It is produced by John Rushton for Yellow Door Productions and exec produced by Lumsden and Lucy Ansbro. The series will air later this year.