‘Killing Eve’ Ties Up 3.5M Viewers On BBC One To Become Most-Watched Show Of The Day In UK

The second season of Killing Eve finally launched in the UK and it was worth the wait as the Phoebe Waller-Bridge created series scored 3.5M viewers on BBC One. It was the most-watched show across all channels on Saturday.

The first episode peaked with an audience of 3.7M and scored a 21% audience share. The full season of the Endeavor Content-distributed drama has also been made available on BBC digital platform iPlayer and it will continue to air on a week-by-week basis on the linear channel.

This comes after widespread outcry over the gap between the Sid Gentle Films-produced drama airing on BBC America in the U.S. and on BBC One in the UK. The series recently scored big at the recent BAFTA Awards, picking up best series alongside acting awards for Comer and Fiona Shaw.

The ratings success of the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-fronted spy thriller echoes its U.S. run on BBC America, which said that it had the highest season-over-season growth of any returning TV drama on U.S. television in the past three years and that its second season was up 87 percent in total viewers and 78 percent in the key adults 25-54 demo from the first season, per Live+7 numbers from Nielsen Media Research.