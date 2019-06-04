‘Killing Eve’ Posts 87% Season-To-Season Viewership Gain For BBC America

BBC America said today that Season 2 of its assassin drama Killing Eve delivered the highest season-over-season growth of any returning TV drama on U.S. television in the past three years.

The thriller starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer wrapped its sophomore run last month up 87 percent in total viewers and 78 percent in the key adults 25-54 demo from the first season, per Live+7 numbers from Nielsen Media Research.

“Season-over-season growth like this would be remarkable at any time, [but] it’s virtually unheard of in television today,” said Sarah Barnett, president of the entertainment networks group for AMC Networks. “There is so much love for Killing Eve from a growing base of passionate fans, it’s quite thrilling to witness.”

The Peabody-winning series, which has been renewed for a third season next year, stars Oh as MI6 operative Eve and Comer as Villanelle, the assassin Eve is tasked with finding. British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) will come on board to serve as lead writer and executive producer for Season 3, continuing the tradition of passing the baton to a new female writing voice.

Next year’s run also will be executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin and Oh.