‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Grooves With Grammy Winner Kid Cudi

EXCLUSIVE: Grammy winner Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music.

His role is being kept under wraps in the threequel to the cult franchise which stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. Dean Parisot directs from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends, Bill and Ted, set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.

The time-travelling buddy comedy, will be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane), from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson(Imagine That, A Goofy Movie) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Mosaic).

Cudi won a 2011 Grammy for “All of the Lights” in the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration category. He first came to recognition following the first official release of his 2008 mixtape “A Kid Named Cudi” which caught the attention of Kanye West who signed the young hip-hop performer to his GOOD Music imprint. Cudi’s 2008 single “Day ‘n’ Nite’ which hit No. 5 on the Billboard charts. Cudi’s debut album Man on the Moon: The End of the Day went double platinum in sales. In 2009 he received three Grammy noms for “Day ‘n’ Nite” (Best Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Song) and “Make Her Say” (Best Rap Performance by a Duo or a Group”.

Cudi’s feature credits include Need for Speed, Entourage and the Alec Baldwin-Salma Hayek comedy Drunk Parents. He has also appeared in a number of TV series include HBO’s How to Make It in America, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, One Tree Hill and IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang!.

Bill & Ted Face The Music will be produced by Scott Kroopf (Limitless) alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli are serving as executive producers. The film will be financed by media entrepreneur and producer David Haring along with Patrick Dugan of Dugan Entertainment.

Orion Pictures will release Bill & Ted Face the Music on Aug. 21, 2020 via United Artists Releasing. Endeavor Content is handling international sales for the title.