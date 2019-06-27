Kevin Spacey Accuser Files Civil Lawsuit For Alleged Groping In Nantucket Bar

The young man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 has now filed a civil lawsuit against the actor. The civil case is separate from the felony indecent assault and battery charges to which Spacey has pleaded not guilty in Massachusetts District Court.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Superior Court on Nantucket, closely mirrors the allegations in the criminal case. It alleges that Spacey plied the accuser with alcohol and then sexually assaulted him by “touching and fondling” his genitals. The lawsuit alleges that the accuser has “suffered, and will continue to suffer in the future severe mental distress and emotional injuries,” according to documents obtained by The Boston Globe.

Spacey is fighting allegations that he liquored up and groped his 18-year-old accuser at local Nantucket bar the Club Car on July 7, 2016.

Spacey’s team has filed a motion to get the criminal case dismissed for “misconduct” on the part of the prosecution and accuser’s family. Spacey’s attorney Alan Jackson told the court in a pretrial hearing earlier this month that the underage accuser’s old phone had potential evidence erased by his mother, former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh, before being handed over to the police.

The next hearing in the Massachusetts criminal case is set for July 8. It is expected to go to trial in the fall.