Kevin Hart Eyes ‘Scrooged’ Remake At Paramount

Kevin Hart and Paramount are teaming on a potential remake of Scrooged, the 1998 comedy directed by Richard Donner and starring Bill Murray in a memorable take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The new project is in early development, we hear, and the next step is hiring a writer. Hart also could topline the pic which he would be producing via his Hartbeat Productions.

Murray played jaded network TV executive Frank Cross who eventually learns his lesson in the original film, which co-starred Karen Allen, Alfre Woodard and David Johansen.

Hart is busy all over town. Sony Pictures on Thursday dated his next movie, Fatherhood, which is directed by Paul Weitz and will open April 3, 2020. He also recently set an English-language remake the Korean box office hit Extreme Job at Universal, where he also is reprising his voice role in The Secret Life of Pets 2. His Netflix stand-up special Kevin Hart: Irresponsible bowed April 2 on the streaming service.

