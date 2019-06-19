Ken Olin Inks Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

This is Us executive producer and director Ken Olin is expanding his relationship with 20th Century Fox TV, signing an overall deal with the studio behind NBC’s flagship drama series. Under the pact, Olin will continue as EP and director on This Is Us, which received a three-season renewal last month. The deal, his first overall with the studio, also allows him to develop new projects for all platforms.

“Ken is a special talent and a terrific guy who has been such a valuable resource to Dan [Fogelman] and everyone at This is Us. Keeping him at this studio and on that important show was literally a mission for Howard [Kurtzman] and me, and we’re equally excited to work on other projects with him. He’s hungry and excited to do more which is music to our ears.”

Added Olin: “I feel incredibly fortunate to continue working with Dan Fogelman and our entire This Is Us family while at the same time developing new projects with Dana Walden, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman. Over the course of my career I’ve had two homes – Disney and 20th – and now they’re one! Oh, happy day.”

This is the latest overall deal announced by 20th TV since its acquisition by Disney (along with other key 21st Century Fox assets) was finalized in March. Olin joins This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman at 20th TV, who re-upped his overall with the studio last month.

Olin, who played Michael Steadman on Thirtysomething and directed several episodes of the series, also was an executive producer/director on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters and an executive producer on Alias. He is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.