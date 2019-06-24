‘Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes To Star & Produce ITV Crime Drama ‘Honour’ From ‘Vanity Fair’s Gwyneth Hughes

Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes is to star in a British crime drama written by Our Girl and Vanity Fair writer Gwyneth Hughes for ITV. Honour is to be exec produced by Peter Kosminsky.

The two-parter will see Hawes star as the real-life detective who brought five killers to justice in the true story of Banaz Mahmod, the young Londoner murdered by her own family for falling in love with the wrong man. It tells the powerful story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s passionate search to discover the fate of missing 20-year old Banaz.

Richard Laxton (Mrs Wilson) will direct the drama, which is produced by Liza Marshall’s Hera Pictures, which is making medical thriller Temple for Sky, and Hawes’ indie Buddy Club. Hawes will exec produce with Kosminsky, Marshall and Hughes. Alliea Nazar will produce. It was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill.

Filming will begin in September.

Hawes said, “It is a privilege to be working on Honour as Buddy Club’s first ever project. In a time where honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject. Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Hughes said, “Banaz Mahmod met her brutish death on the orders of her own father and uncle, which I find profoundly unsettling. That this story is ultimately so uplifting is down to the sheer heroism and dedication of the police officers who hunted down her killers. Caroline Goode and her team felt real love for this girl they’d never met. I found their unusual warmth and humanity deeply moving.”

“Gwyn’s scripts beautifully and sensitively tell the story of DCI Caroline Goode’s investigation into the tragic murder of Banaz Mahmod. I am proud to work with Liza and Hera Pictures, to bring this important story to screen on ITV,” added Hill.

“At Hera Pictures we are committed to telling stories about remarkable women, so I feel privileged to bring Gwyneth’s sensitive and skilful script to screen and to shine a light on the bravery of Banaz and Caroline’s dedication to achieving justice for her. I am delighted that Polly and the team at ITV share our passion for this story and we couldn’t have hoped for a better actress than Keeley to take on this role,” added Marshall.