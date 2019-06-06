Kay Cannon Set To Direct Comedy ‘79ers’ For Lionsgate, Point Grey & Gary Sanchez

Kay Cannon is set to direct the treasure hunting comedy 79ers, which will be produced by Lionsgate, Point Grey and Gary Sanchez.

In the film, a group of estranged friends are forced back together after 20 years to complete a treasure hunt they attempted as misfit teens, but never completed.

Dylan Meyer has been tapped to work on the screenplay originally written by Ben Schwartz. Matthew Janzen and Brady Fujikawa will oversee development for Lionsgate. Josh Fagen is overseeing the project for Point Grey and Kevin Messick for Gary Sanchez.

“Kay is wonderful at capturing characters in situational conflict and is the perfect choice for this re-engineered coming of age comedy. I hope when we are finished with this film it feels like Goonies for adults,” said Nathan Kahane, President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “I have loved this script ever since I first read it. It has such great roles for a group of actors as our estranged friends have the wisdom and life experience of 30- year-olds but the baggage of their teen years that they have to overcome as they reunite for a legendary treasure hunt that has eluded them for decades.”

Cannon made her feature directorial debut on Universal/Point Grey/Good Universe’s R-rated teen comedy Blockers which grossed north of $94M at the global box office. Blockers, which made its world premiere at the SXSW film festival, was one of the few live-action raunchy comedies to open north of $20M in the wake of 2016’s Bad Moms.

Cannon also wrote the Pitch Perfect franchise which has grossed over $500M worldwide, and is the writer-director of the upcoming musical comedy reimagining of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello, for Sony Pictures. She is also the Creator/Showrunner of the Netflix series Girlboss, based on Sophia Amoruso’s best-selling autobiography. There, she met her now-producing partner Laverne McKinnon, who served as EP on the show and the two launched their production company, K&L Productions. Cannon is represented by WME.