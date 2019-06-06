Raptors Lead NBA Finals With Last Night’s Win But Game 3 Ratings Crash To 12-Yr Low

Steph Curry had a playoff career-high last night against Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green & the Raptors, the Warriors still went down to defeat in Game 3

If anyone thought that the Toronto Raptors were going to go extinct against the Golden State Warriors once the 2019 NBA Finals moved to back to America, last night’s Game 3 tore that theory apart.

A resounding 123-109 win at the Oracle Arena by Danny Green and the only Canadian team in the league put the crew from the 6ix up 2-1 in the championship series against the current champs. Nailing 47 points on his own, last night was also a playoff career-high for Steph Curry, while being the Warriors’ first NBA Finals loss at home in three years.

Still for all the drama on the court, and Jay-Z and Beyoncé courtside, in what has proven a very dramatic series with the Raptors in the finals for the first time, the ratings were still down to multi-year lows for ABC and the NBA.

Snaring a 10.0/18 in metered market results, Wednesday’s primetime Game 3 crashed 21% from the Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 6 last year. The biggest year-to-year drop this series so far, last night’s Game 3 is tied in the early metrics with the 2013 NBA Finals for the lowest Game 3 since Cleveland Cavaliers took on the San Antonio Spurs on the Texas team’s turf in 2007.

That less than stellar market match-up of Game 3 of 12 years ago went on to have a total viewership of 9.5 million. The Miami Heat and Spurs Game 3 of 2013 that last night is currently even with eventually had 14.05 million sets of eyeballs, which may be in the range we’ll be seeing later today.

However, unique to the 2019 NBA Finals, all those past basketball battles had two American teams and hence two U.S. markets, not matter how large or small, in the game, so to speak. That is clearly bot the case this year and, even with massive Canadian viewership, the Disney-owned net is suffering in the Nielsen numbers this side of the border.

Compared to June 2’s Game 2, Game 3 of the 2019 series was basically even with its immediate predecessor with a mere 2% dip in the metered market numbers. In the final numbers, the Warriors’ winning Game 2 in T.O. pulled in a crowd of 13.9 million, with 4.8/22 among the advertiser desired adults 18-49 demographic.

We’ll update with more NBA Finals ratings, how strongly ABC dominated the night and a look at what else was on the small screen on Wednesday.

Until then, two things to chew on.

First, with a 10.1/19 average so far in metered market results, the 2019 NBA Finals are the lowest first three games since the 9.7/16 for the L.A. Lakers and Orlando Magic face-off of 2009.

Two, this trio of b-ball excellence :