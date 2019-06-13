Click to Skip Ad
Kathy Bates Joining Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’

Keith Munyon

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the Misery Oscar winner is joining Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell

Bates will play the role of Bobi Jewell, Richard’s mother who was an insurance claims adjuster.

The news follows yesterday’s announcement that I, Tonya actor Paul Walter Hauser will play the title role as the security guard whose life was turned upside down after he was believed to be a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Sam Rockwell is playing Jewell’s defense attorney in the film.

Eastwood’s movie, scripted by Billy Ray, centers on Jewell, who discovered a suspicious backpack in the Olympics compound, cleared the area and saved lives that day, but after he was falsely accused he became a pariah. Even though the FBI cleared Jewell as a suspect three months later, the true American hero never fully got his reputation back or his confidence in himself, and his health was forever damaged. Jewell, who later became a police officer, died in 2007 of a heart attack at age 44.

Producing Richard Jewell are Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Kevin Misher, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Davisson. Production companies are Malpaso, Misher Films, 75 Year Plan, and Appian Way.

Bates is repped by ICM.

