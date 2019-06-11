Karlovy Vary To Fete Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson; Jury Includes Sergei Loznitsa, Annemarie Jacir

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (June 28 – July 6) will this year fete Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson with Crystal Globe awards for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema.

At the Czech festival, Moore and screenwriter-director Bart Freundlich will present U.S. drama remake After the Wedding, which premiered at Sundance. Co-star Billy Crudup will be a special guest at the festival’s opening ceremony.

Patricia Clarkson, who this year won a Golden Globe for her performance in HBO series Sharp Objects (selected episodes of which had their European premiere at last year’s KV), will receive her career prize at the festival’s closing ceremony. During the Euro fest, Clarkson will also present her recent Isabel Coixet feature Learning To Drive.

Meanwhile, Casey Affleck will return to the festival to present his directorial debut Light Of My Life, which premiered in Berlin, and KV also announced today that Sundance comedy Late Night will be the closing film.

This year’s KV grand jury will cromprise Czech screenwriter and author Štěpán Hulík (Burning Bush), Palestinian writer-director-producer Annemarie Jacir (Wajib), Ukrainian director-screenwriter-producer Sergei Loznitsa (Donbass), Greek actress Angeliki Papoulia (Dogtooth) and Cannes Critics’ Week curator Charles Tesson.

Serving on the East Of The West jury will be Denis Ivanov, Juho Kuosmanen, Tomáš Pavlíček, Ioanna Stais and Dagnė Vildžiūnaite. On the documentary jury will be Gastón Solnicki, Aline Schmid and Andreas Horvath.