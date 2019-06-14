Karen Gillan’s Directorial Debut ‘The Party’s Just Beginning’ Scores UK Distribution Deal

EXCLUSIVE: UK distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has boarded UK/Ireland rights to Karen Gillan’s (Avengers: Endgame) directorial debut The Party’s Just Beginning, which she also wrote and stars in.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Doctor Who actress Gillan plays Liusaidh, a young woman living in Scotland with her parents. After she loses her best friend, she embarks on a journey of of drink, drugs and casual flings, until a stranger comes into her life. The Glasgow and Tribeca 2018 drama also stars Lee Pace, Paul Higgins and Siobhan Redmond.

The film was produced by Claire Mundell of Synchronicity Films, Andru Davies of Mt. Hollywood and Mali Elfman. The deal was struck with Mike Chapman and Russell Webber on behalf of Blue Finch Films and the film is set to be released in Q4 this year.

Gillan commented, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Bluefinch distribute my debut film. Their commitment and passion for the film shines through, and I can’t wait to get it out to the UK audience.”

“UK distributors with an instinct for spotting bold, debut indie films and filmmakers are in ever decreasing supply, so we couldn’t be happier that Bluefinch have recognised the huge potential in Karen as an emerging filmmaker, and are putting their support behind a bespoke, targeted UK release for her first film,” added Claire Mundell, producer at Synchronicity.

Blue Finch Films was set up last summer by UK distribution executives Mike Chapman and Simon Crowe and entrepreneur Matthew Joynes. Upcoming titles for the firm include animation Charming, Blumhouse production Bloodline and Shirley Jackson adaptation We Have Always Lived In The Castle.