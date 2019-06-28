Kamala Harris On The Money: Hollywood Fundraiser Announced Mid-Debate

One of the most memorable moments in the spirited second Democratic debate was when California Sen. Kamala Harris shut-down all nine of her rivals with her “food fight” zinger. Minutes later, in a bit of deft timing, an email pinged out across Hollywood announcing a July 21st fundraiser for the fiery longtime prosecutor and former State Attorney General.

The former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, John B. Emerson, and his wife, Kimberly Marteau Emerson, will host the evening reception for Kamala Harris For the People in their Los Angeles home. The price to attend is a donation of $1,000 for supporter status or $2,800 for sponsor level.

Co-hosts for the event include Oscar-winning The Lord of The Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson; television producer Debra Martin Chase (Zoe Ever After); actress Scarlett Byrne (Harry Potter films); Cooper Hefner of Playboy Enterprises; retired U.S. Ambassador Crystal Nix-Hines; former Ticketmaster CEO Fred Rosen; attorney Brad Brian; documentary filmmaker Yasmine Johnson; attorney Matt Johnson, managing partner of Ziffren Brittenham; producer Ron Silverman (The Wild, Wild West).

Also attending: Lynda Carter, the statuesque actress who wore the star-spangled metallic bikini of the DC Comics icon back in the days of disco.