Kamala Harris Appearance Interrupted By Protester Who Grabbed Her Microphone

A presidential candidates forum at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention turned chaotic Saturday, when a protester stormed the stage during an appearance by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California).

Harris was seated on stage at MoveOn’s “Big Ideas” event, when the male protester casually walked up to her and grabbed the microphone out of her hand.

Video posted on Twitter by MSNBC showed another woman on stage attempting to take the microphone back as the man said something about a “bigger idea.” After several seconds, security personnel finally rushed the stage and carried the man away.

A second woman with a microphone then tried to reassure the audience by saying, “It’s okay folks. It’s okay. People have their own big ideas.”

JUST IN: Protester comes on stage and takes microphone from Sen. Harris during a political forum featuring multiple 2020 presidential candidates in San Francisco on Saturday; protester was taken off stage and Sen. Harris continued with her session. pic.twitter.com/F8zZRB1HvB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 1, 2019

Once order was restored, MSNBC said Harris continued her session.

The convention kicked off Friday and runs for three days. More than half of the 23-candidate Democratic field is attending, including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is leading in the polls, opted to skip the gathering and is instead attending events in the Midwest.

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) took the stage at the California convention and called for national “unity,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Her comments didn’t go over very well with some people in the audience, who shouted her down by yelling “Impeach,” referring to President Donald Trump.

“We will go where the facts lead us,” Pelosi told party delegates. “President Trump will be held accountable for his actions — in the Congress, in the courts and in the court of public opinion.”