Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A UFC Cage Fight…Conor McGregor Wants To Host It

Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC cage fight, because…you know, just because.

Bieber posted on Twitter, “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont [sic] take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?”

UFC star Conor McGregor has put his hand up to host the bout. “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

As if that wasn’t surreal enough for a Sunday evening, McGregor then challenged Mark Wahlberg to a fight on the same card, “I challenge Mark Walhberg [sic] on the very same card. Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.”

I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn

This all feels like slightly last days of Rome stuff. Not to say that either match-up wouldn’t be supremely well-watched, especially the Bieber-Cruise ’bout’. Bieber’s Tweet on the subject has got 110k likes and plenty of supporters on social media. The singer is known to be a boxing fan while 56-year-old Cruise was a high school wrestler and is of course known for his stunt work and athleticism.

Suffice to say, no word from either actor camps as yet.