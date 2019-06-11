Jussie Smollett Returns To Social Media With Pride Month Message

Jussie Smollett has returned to Instagram with his first post since January, a day before he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime.

The Empire actor ended his social media silence Monday with a Pride Month message captioned: “So much PRIDE.”

The post included video of a speech given by Choir Boy playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney at Sunday’s Tony Awards.

“The bodies that uphold the great legacy of spirituals are often Black and queer. When will we love all of them for who they are, not just for what they can do?” the playwright said.

Smollett’s previous post was on January 28, a day before he told Chicago police he was attacked by two masked men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs.

CPD said the attack was staged, and Cook County prosecutors charged the actor with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. Smollett maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty. The charges against him were dropped on March 26, infuriating many city officials including Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The city of Chicago now is suing Smollett in civil court to recover more than $130,000 it says was spent on police overtime hours investigating the case.

The actor, who played Jamal Lyon on the Fox music drama, was written out of the final episodes of Season 5. Series co-creator Lee Daniels said last week Smollett will not be returning for the show’s sixth and final season.

