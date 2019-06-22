Jussie Smollett Celebrates Birthday Even As Potential For New Charges Loom

What, me worry? Despite a judge’s indication that a special counsel may be needed to examine the dropping of criminal charges against him, Jussie Smollett apparently had a happy birthday.

The 37-year-old actor is “still smiling,” he claimed in an Instagram post Friday that drew nearly 100,000 likes. Smollett had 16 charges in his hate hoax case dismissed by Chicago prosecutors. Now, another judge has questioned that decision and indicated new charges could be filed.