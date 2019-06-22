Click to Skip Ad
Jussie Smollett Celebrates Birthday Even As Potential For New Charges Loom

Shutterstock

What, me worry?  Despite a judge’s indication that a special counsel may be needed to examine the dropping of criminal charges against him, Jussie Smollett apparently had a happy birthday.

The 37-year-old actor is “still smiling,” he claimed in an Instagram post Friday that drew nearly 100,000 likes. Smollett had 16 charges in his hate hoax case dismissed by Chicago prosecutors. Now, another judge has questioned that decision and indicated new charges could be filed.

“Grateful for LOVE. Grateful for y’all. Grateful for another year around the sun. #SummerSolstice #StillSmiling,” said the Instagram message.

Judge Michael Toomin said Friday that the Smollett case was filled with legal blunder and called on an independent counsel to “restore the public’s confidence in our criminal justice system.”

Smollett had claimed he was attacked by two men in the early morning on a frigid Chicago street. Investigators determined that the attack was staged. Smollett subsequently lost his job on the TV show Empire, and the showrunners said he will not return.

