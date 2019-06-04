‘Jurassic World’ Animated Series Headed To Netflix In 2020

DreamWorks Animation has set Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a new animated series that will debut globally on Netflix in 2020. The action adventure series will be set within the same timeline as 2015s feature film franchise reboot Jurassic World, and hails from Universal Pictures and Steven Spielbergs Amblin Entertainment.

The plot centers on a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive. (Check out a short teaser below.)

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) are showrunners/executive producers. Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow also executive produce, with Zack Stentz serving as consulting producer.

The series marks the latest in a five-year deal between DWA and Netflix that has spawned 18 original series on the streaming service, from Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy to The Boss Baby: Back in Business. Still to come this year: Archibald’s Next Big Thing from executive producer Tony Hale and a Fast & Furious animated series.

Here’s the teaser: