June Diane Raphael Boards ‘Covers’ Comedy From Focus Features & Working Title

EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features and Working Title Films have added Grace and Frankie star June Diane Raphael to the cast of Covers, the Nisha Ganatra-directed comedy that is set among the talent, fame and fast-paced world of Hollywood’s music scene. Raphael joins previously announced cast Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and Zoe Chao.

Written by Flora Greeson, the plot follows an aspiring music producer who endures an exhausting job as the assistant to a legendary singer while trying to launch her own career.

Filming is currently underway. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of WT are producing the project with Alexandra Loewy as executive producer. Focus will distribute the film in the U.S. and Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally.

Raphael, most recently seen on the big screen opposite Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen in the Lionsgate comedy, Long Shot, is set to return for the sixth season of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, which will stream in 2020.

She’s repped by UTA, MGMT, and Ziffren Brittenham.