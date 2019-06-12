Jude Law To Star In HBO & Sky Mystery Drama ‘The Third Day’ From Sky Studios & Plan B Entertainment

Jude Law is set to star in HBO and Sky drama The Third Day. The Young Pope star is to front the series, which is produced by Sky Studios and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. The show is being written by Utopia writer Dennis Kelly and is produced in association with theatre company Punchdrunk International.

The Third Day is the latest co-production between Sky and HBO following the success of Chernobyl and forthcoming Helen Mirren-fronted period drama Catherine The Great. In the series, Law plays Sam, who after being drawn to a mysterious Island off the British Coast, is thrown into the unusual world of its secretive inhabitants. Isolated from the mainland, the rituals of the island begin to overwhelm him, and he is confronted by a trauma from his past. As the line between reality and fantasy blurs, Sam finds himself immersed in an emotional quest which puts him at odds with the islanders and begins to threaten their way of life.

The six-part limited series will be directed by National Treasure director Marc Munden and is produced by The Enfield Haunting’s Adrian Sturges. Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin are also writers for the series. Production starts next month.

Cameron Roach, Director of Drama and Sky Studios, Sky UK and Ireland, said, “Sky Studios is delighted to be partnering with Plan B, Punchdrunk International and HBO on this exciting series. The Third Day is the result of the intoxicating combined imaginations of Dennis Kelly and Punchdrunk International’s Felix Barrett and have resulted in astonishing scripts. To see them brought to life under the direction of Marc Munden and with Jude Law at the helm of what promises to be a world class cast, is an incredibly exciting prospect.”

Casey Bloys, President, HBO Programming, said: “Dennis and Felix have created something fresh and unique and we are thrilled to have this on HBO. We look forward to collaborating with Punchdrunk International, Marc and Jude as well as furthering our relationship with SKY and Plan B Entertainment.”