Josh Hartnett, Bridget Regan, Nick Nolte & Barbara Hershey Star In ‘Paradise Lost’ Series For Spectrum Originals & Paramount Network

Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network have finalized a 10-episode series order and set the lead cast for Paradise Lost (working title, fka Heaven Of Hell), a Southern Gothic mystery series from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) will play the male lead and Bridget Regan (Jane the Virgin, The Last Ship) is set the female lead in the series, which will co-star Barbara Hershey (Once Upon a Time), Nick Nolte (Gracepoint, Graves), Gail Bean (Snowfall), Danielle Deadwyler (Gifted) and Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete).

Created and written by Rodes Fishburne (Blood & Oil), Paradise Lost is about a psychiatrist (Regan) who moves with her family from California to her husband’s (Hartnett) hometown in Mississippi only to uncover shameful secrets that irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved.

Fishburne will executive produce and co-showrun. Arika Lisanne Mittman (Dexter) also serves as writer and executive producer/co-showrunner, The pilot episode will be directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) who executive produces alongside David Kanter, Jeff Okin and Romeo Tirone. Production is slated to begin shortly in Baton Rouge.

Paradise Lost comes out of the content partnerships between Spectrum parent Charter Communications and Paramount Network and Paramount Television parent Viacom.

At Paramount Network, Paradise Lost joins flagship drama Yellowstone, which returns for its second season on June 19, recently announced straight-to-series 68 Whiskey, from Imagine Entertainment, and the new Darren Star series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins.

“Paradise Lost is a complex, compelling series full of incredible characters, including the small town in Mississippi where it is set,” said Keith Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land. “We’re excited to see John Lee Hancock bring this incredible world to life, building on the vision that Rodes Fishburne and Arika Lisanne Mittman have so vividly created.”

Paradise Lost fits into Paramount Network’s programming strategy for cinematic series with great storytelling and complex, nuanced characters where the setting is almost a prime character, as laid out recently by Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land.

Spectrum Originals’ existing slate of original series includes drama L.A.’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, which premiered last month, as well as the upcoming Mad About You revival starring original cast Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt and anthology series series Manhunt: Lone Wolf.

