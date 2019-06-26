YouTube’s Jon Wax In Talks To Join Amazon Studios

Jon Wax, YouTube’s head of Drama, Scripted & Current Programming, is in negotiations to join Amazon Studios. He is expected to take over the head of genre drama post recently vacated by Sharon Tal Yguado.

Wax, a respected development executive, had been on the market for a new job since YouTube late last year paused its scripted development. Some of the new scripted series launched on YouTube Red/Premium while he was there include Cobra Kai, Step Up: High Water, Origin and Impulse.

Before joining YouTube in 2017, Wax was EVP of Scripted Programming at WGN America and Tribune Studios, a position he held for four years, Wax built WGNA’s scripted programming slate from the ground up with his former mentors at Fox, Peter Liguori and Matt Cherniss, and helped put WGNA on the original programming map with such dramas as Salem, Manhattan, Underground and Outsiders.

Prior to WGNA, Wax spent nearly 15 years on the Fox lot, where in various roles at both TCFTV and FBC he helped shepherd such series as Prison Break, Bones, 24, Malcolm in the Middle, and Firefly.