Johnny Depp Inks With Global Artist Management, CAA To Still Rep Actor On Film Side

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Johnny Depp has joined the roster at Global Artist Management.

Veteran artist manager Paul Geary, along with business partner Steve Wood, will handle all avenues of Depp’s career outside of film, which is currently handled by CAA.

GAM’s other clients include multi-platinum rockers Godsmack, legendary Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, 3x Grammy nominated Hoobastank, and rock super group Hollywood Vampires (co-managed by Shep Gordon) which features Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper.

Hollywood Vampires is releasing their second album Rise on June 21st which features Depp on lead vocals on the recently released single “Heroes”, a cover the David Bowie track. The band recently completed a triumphant seven-city North American tour which included a sell-out show at the famous Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and were voted “best performance” of 2018 at London’s Wembley Arena. Depp is embarking on a PR tour with the Hollywood Vampires and will be performing “Heroes” with the band on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 19.

Depp signed with CAA in October 2016 after a three decade run at UTA.

Depp counts $10.7 billion at the global box office, fueled by such franchises as Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, and most recently the Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Metalworks

Depp was nominated for three Best Actor Oscars for Sweeney Todd, Finding Neverland and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Depp has directed several shorts, music videos and features, including 1997’s The Brave which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. He is the star and producer of the upcoming Infinitum Nihil/Metalworks movie Minamata about War photographer W. Eugene Smith who travels back to Japan where he documents the devastating effect of mercury poisoning in coastal communities.