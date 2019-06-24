John Stamos Talks Potential ‘Fuller House’ Prequel, “Difficult” Lori Loughlin Situation

Perhaps there will be more Fuller House after the fifth and final season wraps? Producer John Stamos, who starred as Uncle Jesse on Full House and reprises the role in the show’s spin-off Fuller House, provided some hope to fans in an interview with ET, saying he’s looking at a possible series prequel. “I’m interested in what happened before Full House,” Stamos told ET’s Nancy O’Dell, in reply to whether a follow-up series could be in the works. The Full House spinoff was renewed for a fifth and final season early this year.

“There’s a lot of energy still with that show,” Stamos said, “And there’s too much happiness that show has brought to a lot of people, so it’s not going to go down easy, I’m not going to let it,” he added. Stamos confirmed Season 5 will consist of 18 episodes, split nine and nine.

Stamos also spoke about Lori Loughlin, a situation he described as “difficult.”

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” he said. “I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”

Loughlin, the actor known around the world as Aunt Becky, did not return for the fifth season of Fuller House following her indictment in the elite college admissions fraud scheme. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying “bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the 200-page indictment. They have both pleaded not guilty.