John Lesher’s Le Grisbi Sets John-Eric Capps To Head TV, Elevates Dylan Weathered To Head Movies

EXCLUSIVE: John Lesher has hired John-Eric Capps to be Le Grisbi Productions’ new Head of Television, and he has promoted Dylan Weathered to become Head of Motion Picture Production.

Capps was previously executive vice president of development & production for Tony Krantz’s Flame Ventures, where he developed series for a wide variety of networks and streamers like the upcoming Wu Assassins for Netflix. Before Flame, he served as vice president of film & television for Whalerock Industries, developing features and series such as Victoria Woodhull for Amazon and Yasuke for MGM.

Dylan Weathered Le Grisbi

Weathered has been working with Le Grisbi since shepherding Hostiles in 2017. He followed with White Boy Rick and most recently The Beach Bum, where he served as an Associate Producer.

Next up for Le Grisbi is the Ana Lily Amirpour-directed Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon. Weathered is producing that film with Lesher, and next year Le Grisbi’s first television series Tokyo Vice, starring Ansel Elgort. Among the projects Grisbi is percolating at Netflix is V.I.N., with Oscar-winner Ezra Edelman making his narrative directing debut and Valhalla, a reteam of Lesher with Hostiles writer/director Scott Cooper and Christian Bale. Lesher is producing another Cooper directing vehicle, Over Tumbled Graves, at Cross Creek.

Lesher has a first look deal for movies with Amazon and has the Kimberly Peirce-directed This Is Jane there with Michelle Williams starring along with the Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer The Last Airman, and an adaptation of the Scandinavian best selling thriller Leona.

Grisbi has other television projects in development and the aim is to ramp the small screen action with the addition of Capps.