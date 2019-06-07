John Cena Officially Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Vin Diesel teased about John Cena’s casting in the ninth installment of Fast & Furious back in April on Instagram, and Universal officially confirmed today that the Blockers actor is a lock.

Cena’s character is under wraps, the only word coming to us is that he plays ‘a badass’. Dwayne Johnson, we hear, will not be in Fast & Furious 9.

Dan Casey is writing the screenplay from a story by Justin Lin. Production starts later this month for a May 22, 2020 release.

Diesel is producing through his One Race Films and Lin for Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Cena is repped by ICM.

Here’s Diesel’s original Instagram: