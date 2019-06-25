Joel Silver Out At Silver Pictures, CEO Hal Sadoff To Steer Ship

EXCLUSIVE: A shakeup has occurred that leaves Joel Silver exiting Silver Pictures, the production company named for him and which he founded. Silver resigned from the company, sources said. There will likely be more to this, but tonight, when contacted by Hal Sadoff, the former ICM Partners agent who joined Silver several years ago as CEO, said: “Joel Silver recently indicated that he intends to leave Silver Pictures and go out on his own. We are working with him to define a productive way forward, given his ongoing contractual obligations to the company. Meanwhile, we are continuing to move ahead with our slate of exciting projects and have had very positive discussions with our studio partners around town.”

Silver has always been a provocative figure with hits that include the Lethal Weapon, The Matrix and Sherlock Holmes franchises as well as The Book of Eli, RockNRolla, Unknown, Non-Stop and The Nice Guys.

The company has been working on a third Sherlock Holmes movie, and a remake of Logan’s Run, among other percolating projects.

No comment from Silver at this point.