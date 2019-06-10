Joan Boorstein Named President Of PatMa Productions

Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler’s PatMa Productions has tapped former Showtime programming executive Joan Boorstein as President of the multiplatform independent production company.

“We’re very lucky to have such a seasoned and talented executive join our team,” said Tassler and Di Novi. “There’s no substitute for experience and relationships in this business and Joan possesses both in spades.”

Boorstein began her career at Showtime where she ultimately became Senior Vice President, Creative Affairs. Originally a movie executive, she worked on more than 100 movies, including Golden Globe winner Dirty Pictures, as well as Soldier’s Girl, The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone and Paris Trout. She then moved over to series, where she worked on such shows as Brotherhood, The United States of Tara, The Borgias, Episodes and Penny Dreadful created by John Logan.

Boorstein also focused on feature documentaries including Listen to Me Marlon, which was shortlisted for an Academy Award and directed by Stevan Riley; The World According to Dick Cheney, Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic, the documentary series This American Life and Years of Living Dangerously.

After leaving Showtime, Boorstein joined John Logan and Desert Wolf Productions, working on several projects including The Nix by Nathan Hill. She went on to work with Michael Lombardo at Film 44, developing over 30 projects, including projects by David Simon, Dan Chaon, Haifaa Al-Mansour and Eliza Griswold.

Tassler and Di Novi launched independent studio PatMa Productions in January 2018 with a focus on diverse voices, gender parity, and giving women and people of color more opportunities both in front of and behind the camera. The company has formed strategic relationships with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the Center for Popular Democracy, Planned Parenthood and others.