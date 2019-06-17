WarnerMedia Closing In On JJ Abrams Megadeal

JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot are in final talks for him to keep his TV business and move his film business under the WarnerMedia umbrella. There has been rampant speculation that he would end up there or with Apple, but it look like the shorthand he had developed with the Warner Bros TV gang, and a massive financial commitment has won the most coveted overall deal that had been in play. Expectations were that the deal would fall in the $500 million range.

Deadline reported last week that it was down to WarnerMedia and Apple, this after Abrams and his team had engaged with the two companies, as well as Comcast/NBCUniversal and Sony, with talks slowing down after Abrams, along with 7,000 other WGA members, in April fired his agents at CAA in all areas except directing.

We reported last week that the traditional media company WarnerMedia had the upper hand over tech giant Apple, a comparative newcomer in the content creation game.