‘Jiu Jistu’: Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Tony Jaa & Others Joins Nicolas Cage Martial Arts Pic

The Jiu Jitsu battle just got bigger. Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos and JuJu Chan have joined the martial arts actioner starring Nicolas Cage and Alain Moussi from writer-director-producer Dimitri Logothetis.

Here’s how it plays out: Every six years, an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious alien in a battle to protect Earth. For thousands of years, the fighters that protect Earth have played by the rules…until now. When celebrated war hero Jake Barnes (Moussi) is defeated by Brax, the Alien invader, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from amnesia, Jake is rescued by Wylie (Cage), Keung (Jaa), Harrigan (Grillo) and his team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters. They must help Jake to regain his strength in order to band together and defeat Brax in an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind.

Logothetis and Jim McGrath wrote the pic based on the comic book, Martin Barab is producing alongside Logothetis. other character and role details weren’t available.

Jaa starred in the Ong-Bak films, and his credits also include Furious 7 and xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Grillo has appeared as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in multiple Marvel pics including Avengers: Endgame and in last year’s Toronto opener Donnybrook. Yune’s recent credits include Alita: Battle Angel, Olympus Has Fallen, and TV’s Prison Break and Marco Polo. Avgeropoulos is a regular on CW drama The 100, and starred in films including Tracers and A Remarkable Life. Chan appeared in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, has a key role in the upcoming Netflix series Wu Assassins and next appears in Chinese action pic The Invincible.

Highland Film Group kicked off worldwide sales for Jiu Jitsu at Hong Kong Filmart in March. Production begin on June 24.