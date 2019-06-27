Click to Skip Ad
Universal Pictures Hires Lionsgate Vet Jeyun Choi Munford To Be Senior Vice President Of Production Development

Jeyun Choi Munford Universal
Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has hired Jeyun Choi Munford to be Senior Vice President, Production Development. Munford is a rising star who spent the last decade at Lionsgate, most recently overseeing films that included the Paul Feig-directed A Simple Favor, and the Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron-starrer Long Shot. Munford will report to Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer.

“Jeyun has shown immense strength shepherding a wide array of projects, with a keen eye for taking literary hits and developing them for the big screen,” Cramer said in confirming the hire to Deadline. “She’s going to be a great addition to our team as we continue to identify compelling material for our slate.”

Munford starts right away overseeing production for the studio on the Simon Kinberg-directed 355. The spy thriller begins production in two weeks, with Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Diane Kruger starring with Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan.

Munford rose from assistant to senior veep at Lionsgate, and oversaw films that include Nerve, Ender’s Game, Deepwater Horizon, Divergent and Insurgent. Munford was also responsible for bringing to the studio the critically acclaimed bestselling Patrick Rothfuss book series The Kingkiller Chronicle.

Munford began her career at Yari Film Group, before she moved to Summit Entertainment in 2009. Lionsgate acquired Summit in 2012.

