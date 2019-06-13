Jessica Biel Adds Her Voice Against California Bill Limiting Medical Exemptions For Vaccinations

Actress Jessica Biel has joined the parade of prominent Hollywood actors who are opposing mandatory vaccinations for California.

Biel made the rounds in Sacramento on Tuesday, joining with ant-vaxx activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the California State Assembly to lobby against SB 276, a state bill that would limit medical exemptions from vaccinations without approval from a state public health officer.

Biel and husband Justin Timberlake were reported to have avoided vaccinating their children, but have never publicly spoken of their opposition.

“Please say thank you to the courageous @jessicabiel for a busy and productive day at the California State House,” Kennedy posted on Instagram. Several other politicians posted photos of themselves posing with Biel.