‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’: Season 2B Premiere Date & Promo For MTV’s Reality Redux

Reality TV fans who have tired of the ongoing unscripted serial called American Politics have something to look forward to. MTV said today that new Season 2 episodes of its hit redux Jersey Shore Family Vacation will premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Watch the first promo above.

Ranking as one of the top unscripted series on cable among adults 18-49, JSFW features original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

MTV

Yes, the gang’s all here, but a lot has changed. The now-thirtysomethings rally around Mike, who’s facing prison time and planning a wedding; Deena is about to give birth; Jenni’s contemplating divorce; Ronnie’s fed up with all the jokes at his expense; and Pauly can’t resist just one wedding prank.

The Jersey Shore phenomenon that began a decade ago (!) has spawned a number of spinoffs including Floribama Shore — which was renewed for a third season this week — and international remakes such as Geordie Shore (UK), Gandia Shore (Spain), Warsaw Shore (Poland) and Acapulco Shore (Mexico).

Jersey Shore Family Vacation hails from the original series’ creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano, who executive produces through her 495 Productions.

