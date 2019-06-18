Jermaine Fowler To Star In ‘Coming 2 America’

Jermaine Fowler is headed to Zamunda. The comedian and Superior Donuts actor has been cast as one of the leads in Paramount’s Coming 2 America, which is set to be released December 18.

Fowler recently starred as Franco Wicks on CBS’ Superior Donuts alongside Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, and Rell Battle. He most recently he starred opposite Zoey Deutch in Buffaloed which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. His other credits include the critically-acclaimed film Sorry to Bother You and the HBO comedy series Crashing. Currently, he is developing and executive producing a television series with Larry Wilmore and Quinta Bronson for CBS, and in development on an original story The Come Up with New Line.

Craig Brewer is set to direct the sequel to the 1988 blockbuster comedy written by Kenya Barris. Eddie Murphy is poised to reprise his role as Akeem, the pampered African prince who became bored of potential marriage partners in a kingdom too in awe of him, and who traveled to Queens to go undercover and find a strong-willed woman he could respect.

In the sequel, Akeem learns about a long-lost son and must return to America to meet the unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.