‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Soar For James Holzhauer’s Loss & His Entire Run

Leak? What leak? Jeopardy! viewers apparently were unfazed by spoiler video of 32-game champion James Holzhauer’s stunning loss as he attempted to break Ken Jennings’ all-time winnings record. Monday’s game was its highest-rated episode in 14 years in overnight ratings.

Citing Nielsen Media Research, CBS Television Distribution also said the show out-rated the night’s leading primetime broadcast, ABC’s The Bachlorette, by 153%.

The episode’s 10.1 rating among homes was the biggest of the season for Jeopardy! — also scoring highs adults 18-49 (2.2), adults 25-49 (3.0) and multiple women demos (1.7-3.3). The number for homes was the biggest since 2005. The distributor also said that the show ranked No. 1 in homes for 29 of Holzhauer’s 33 days.

Holzhauer, a professional gambler from Las Vegas, needed less than $59,000 to topple Jennings from the top of the all-time leaderboard. But he ended up losing to Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher after an uncharacteristically low wager in the Final Jeopardy round.

“I feel bad for the viewers. It’s not fair,” executive producer Harry Friedman told the Wall Street Journal about the video of Holzhauer’s loss that leaked Friday. “I’m not sure what’s gained by doing something like that, other than some malicious intent. It doesn’t really benefit anybody.”

CBS Television Distribution noted that final total-viewer numbers won’t be available until Nielsen Media Research’s national ratings arrive in two weeks.

