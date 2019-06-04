‘Jeopardy!’ EP On Leaked Video Of James Holzhauer’s Loss: “We Think We Know Where And Who And How”

Jeopardy!‘s executive producer promises to take “very, very, very appropriate” action against the people responsible for a leaked spoiler clip of 32-game champion James Holzhauer’s stunning loss that aired Monday. Harry Friedman told the Washington Post, “We think we know where and who and how.”

The pirated clip was posted Sunday and quickly went viral around the Internet. “Somebody alerted us that they had seen it on YouTube,” Friedman told the paper. “By the time we saw it, it already had 2,000 views.”

Sony Pictures TV

The video was a big-fat spoiler for the show’s — and Holzhauer’s — millions of fans who were geared up to watch him try to beat the Jeopardy! winnings record for an initial run. The pro gambler from Las Vegas needed only $58,000 and change to topple Ken Jennings from the top of the all-time leaderboard. But he would lose to Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher after an uncharacteristically low wager in the Final Jeopardy round.

“I feel bad for the viewers. It’s not fair,” Friedman told WSJ. “I’m not sure what’s gained by doing something like that, other than some malicious intent. It doesn’t really benefit anybody.”

He noted that producers “can’t say at this point” who posted the clip, but “we think we know where and who and how.” Friedman said “very, very, very appropriate” action would be taken against the offenders.

