‘Jeopardy!’ Legends James Holzhauer & Ken Jennings In Twitter Faceoff

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details about tonight’s Jeopardy! episode that already has aired in the Eastern and Central time zones.

The man who would be Jeopardy! king was name-checked on Twitter tonight by the one who claims the throne. Ken Jennings, who holds the records for most prize money and most wins on the show, sent this Marvel-ous tweet after Holzhauer lost for the first time in 33 appearances:

Actual photo of James Holzhauer walking off stage at Jeopardy, his reign of destruction completed. pic.twitter.com/Xdf5PFR3QD — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 4, 2019

To which Holzhauer soon replied:

Twitter

And the King retweeted that and then responded with an image that isn’t likely to be a first-ballot PhotoShop Hall of Famer:

To review, Holzhauer lost in tonight’s episode after 32 consecutive wins, leaving him less than $60,000 short of Jennings’ all-time win total for an initial run on Jeopardy! Jennings still holds that record along with most consecutive wins on the show: 74.

Holzhauer was taken down in tonight’s game by Emma Boettcher, a Chicago librarian who did her master’s thesis about the Sony TV-produced Jeopardy! The generally stoical Alex Trebek, which has hosted the show since its syndicated bow in 1984, remarked after Final Jeopardy: “What a game! Oh my gosh!”

